iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,467,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,358 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,664,000 after acquiring an additional 979,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

