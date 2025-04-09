iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.30 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 1036537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after buying an additional 182,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

