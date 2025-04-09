iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 74,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 44,606 shares.The stock last traded at $39.64 and had previously closed at $39.44.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a market cap of $569.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 452,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

