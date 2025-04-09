iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.17 and last traded at $103.36, with a volume of 11590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

