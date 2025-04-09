iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,837 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 809,967 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

