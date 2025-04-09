iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 1187559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 617,709 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,555,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 90,356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,085,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.