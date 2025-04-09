iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 1187559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
