iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.20 and last traded at $131.84, with a volume of 2277430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

