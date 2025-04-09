iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,706.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,149,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $281.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

