iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.38 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 100425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 8.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.