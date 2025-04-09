iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.38 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 100425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

