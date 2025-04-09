ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Shares of ITT opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. ITT has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

