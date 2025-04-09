James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 283828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Macquarie lowered James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.