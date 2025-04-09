Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Insider Blake Janover Sells 738,632 Shares

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Janover sold 738,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $4,003,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Janover Trading Down 12.9 %
NASDAQ:JNVR opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.82. Janover Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.
Janover Company Profile
