Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Insider Blake Janover Sells 738,632 Shares

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Janover sold 738,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $4,003,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Janover Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:JNVR opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.82. Janover Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Get Janover alerts:

Janover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.