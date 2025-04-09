Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $415,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

