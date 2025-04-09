Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,985. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $152.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ArcBest by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.