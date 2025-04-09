Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 98,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $168.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.30. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

