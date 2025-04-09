Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $230.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.32.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 349,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $202.59 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 28.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

