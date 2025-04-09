Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,101 ($14.07) and last traded at GBX 1,112 ($14.21), with a volume of 2379700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.13).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JET2 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.19) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.83) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,077 ($26.54).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jet2
Jet2 Stock Performance
Jet2 Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.
About Jet2
Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.
Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.