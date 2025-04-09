Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,101 ($14.07) and last traded at GBX 1,112 ($14.21), with a volume of 2379700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($15.13).

JET2 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.19) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.83) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,077 ($26.54).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,388.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.64. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

