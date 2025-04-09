JMP Securities Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $58.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

CG stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,784,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

