JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACVA. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 202,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,593. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

