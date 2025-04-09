Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 36,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 43,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Journey Energy Stock Down 11.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

