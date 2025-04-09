JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $80,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

