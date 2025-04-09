JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $45.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 252,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,245. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

