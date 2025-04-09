JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

ALL stock opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

