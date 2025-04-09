JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $110.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.72.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $89.36 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 35.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.