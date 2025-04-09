Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RKT. UBS Group raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE RKT opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is presently 801.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,673,000 after buying an additional 2,829,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after buying an additional 2,804,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,113,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

