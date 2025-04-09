Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Price

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of HTGC opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 99.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,406,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 946,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 945,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 488,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

