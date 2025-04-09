Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 91,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 42,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
