Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.08.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE KEL opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 48,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$352,876.80. Also, Senior Officer David A. Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$74,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $1,301,488. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

