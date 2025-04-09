Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900,601 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $236,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,634.85. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,709,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

