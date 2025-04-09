KeyCorp Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $158.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.72.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $89.36 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 136,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.