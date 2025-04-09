Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 129520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.
Kforce Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $835.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.
Kforce Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 58.21%.
About Kforce
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
