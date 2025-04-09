Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 129520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Kforce Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $835.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

About Kforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21,725.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.