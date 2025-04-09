Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Lessened by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,993,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815,677 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 2.5% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $327,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

