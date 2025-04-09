Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.25 and last traded at C$17.96. Approximately 1,923,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,612,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.58, for a total value of C$165,800.00. Also, Director George Vincent Albino bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,369.87. Insiders have sold a total of 349,670 shares of company stock worth $5,366,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.