KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 158603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $601.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,045,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 844,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 454,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 175,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

