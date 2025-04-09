Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 168.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:KGS opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 277.97%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

