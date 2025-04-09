Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,321 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 918,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 741,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $10,655,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

