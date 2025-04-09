Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
