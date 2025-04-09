Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,021 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

