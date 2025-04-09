Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,049,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,828,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,892.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

