Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys 17,474 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,744 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,664,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,934,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMH opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
