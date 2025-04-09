Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys 187 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

