Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

