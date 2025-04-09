Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $359.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.04. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.13.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

