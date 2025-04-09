Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 269760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,447.80. This represents a 187.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

