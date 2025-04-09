Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

