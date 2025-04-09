Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

