Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510.50 ($6.52) and last traded at GBX 513.80 ($6.57), with a volume of 10967262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545.78 ($6.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 557 ($7.12) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 3.5 %

About Land Securities Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.74.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

