Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $210,766,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vestis by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 382,071 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vestis by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 270,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vestis by 223.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 249,479 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Stock Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.02 million, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Vestis Co. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.