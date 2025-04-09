Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 11,948 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

