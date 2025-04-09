Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $174,000 Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.